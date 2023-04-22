PSLV places 2 Singapore satellites into orbit successfully

Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV C55 rocket on Saturday successfully placed two Singapore satellites into intended orbit.

In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite and deployed into low earth orbit.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

TeLEOS-2 is a synthetic aperture radar satellite developed under partnership between Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), representing the Government of Singapore and ST Engineering.

In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit.@NSIL_India@PIB_India — ISRO (@isro) April 22, 2023

The satellite into the would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies of Singapore government. TeLEOS-2 carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload. It would be used to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre full polarimetric resolution for Singapore, ISRO said.

Lumelite-4 satellite would augment Singapore's e-navigation maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community, ISRO said.

(With inputs from PTI)