Balance freedom of expression, public order: India on pro-Palestine protests in US campuses

New Delhi: As leading universities across the US continue to witness protests against Israeli military action in Gaza, India on Thursday said there has to be a right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety in every democracy.

Hundreds of students were arrested by the US authorities to quell the protests.

"We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"Democracies in particular should display this understanding concerning other fellow democracies. After all, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said replying to a question. Jaiswal said neither the Indian embassy in Washington nor any Indian consulate in the US has been approached by Indian students or their families seeking assistance regarding any disciplinary action for participation in protests in the universities. "We expect all our citizens at home and abroad to respect local laws and regulations," he said.