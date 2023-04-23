Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh held in Punjab

Amritsar: Punjab police arrested fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh from Moga district here on Sunday, say reports. It is learnt that he surrendered before police. Punjab police confirmed Amritpal's arrest and urged the people to maintain peace and harmony.

The 'Waris Punjab De' leader was on the run since March 18 after police launched a crackdown against him and members of his outfit. It is reported that he escaped the police net in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing appearances.



Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. Punjab police had launched a massive manhunt for the fugitive radical preacher and detained several people linked with him.

On April 10, police arrested Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh under the National Security Act (NSA).