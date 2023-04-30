Nine people died and 11 were taken ill after a gas leak at Giaspura area of Ludhiyana in Punjab. A medical team and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said.

They have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

Locals are being evacuated from the area now, police said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed the death of nine people in the incident.



Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided.

"The incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very painful. Teams of police, district administration and NDRF are present on the spot. Every possible help is being provided..," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

(With inputs from PTI)

