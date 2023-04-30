Cong & JD(S) see K'taka as ATM, responsible for political instability in state: PM Modi

PTI
Published: April 30, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Kolar district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Photo: PTI

Channapatna (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned people against the "dynastic Congress and JD(S)", saying both parties were responsible for political instability in Karnataka.

Modi also alleged that both parties saw Karnataka as an ATM and that they found an opportunity in instability.

The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament, he said at a public meeting in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, which is a JD(S) bastion.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was here that the JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy won the 2018 assembly election defeating BJP candidate C P Yogeeshwara, and is again seeking reelection.

Continuing his attack against both rival parties, Modi said, both are dynastic parties and encourage corruption. Both parties see opportunity in instability.

The Prime Minister added, "For a very long time, Karnataka has seen the drama of unstable government. Unstable governments provide a chance to loot".

There is always a fight to loot and (the focus is) not development in the unstable government, Modi further said.

Hitting out at the JD(S), he said the party had openly declared that if it got 15 to 20 seats in the election to the 224-member Assembly, then it would be the kingmaker.

This selfish approach may benefit one family but it causes losses to lakhs of families in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said.

This was Modi's fifth public meeting in the past two days in poll-bound Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout