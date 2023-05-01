14 apps used in J&K blocked for spreading terror

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday blocked 14 messenger mobile applications largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror.

According to news agency ANI, these mobile application were used by terrorists in Kashmir for communication.

The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

According sources, these apps include, Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.