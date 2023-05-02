K'taka polls: Cong releases manifesto, promises to repeal BJP's anti-people laws

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 02, 2023 11:08 AM IST Updated: May 02, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru: Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections on Tuesday. It promised to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

The manifesto was released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others. In it, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power."

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

Kharge said "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

(With inputs from PTI)

