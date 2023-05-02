Karnataka polls: PM Modi attacks Cong, says party's history is about appeasing terror & terrorists

Chitradurga/Hospet/Sindhanur (K'taka): As Karnataka inches another day closer to the Assembly elections, the state's major parties have turned up the heat on their respective campaigns, ensuring no chance to influence the people's mandate is lost.

Launching a verbal attack on the Congress on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged party's history was about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and that they had allegedly questioned the country's defence forces when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

Modi, who addressed three rallies, campaigning for the May 10 polls, also hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto, saying it wanted to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

He also accused the grand old party as well as the JD(S) of trying to do politics when the Centre was striving to rescue people from war-torn Sudan and Ukraine, and also during the Covid crisis.

At the Chitradurga rally, Modi accused the Congress and JD(S) of "encouraging terror" and said they could never increase investment in Karnataka or create new opportunities for youth in the state.

"People of Karnataka should never forget Congress's history and thinking. Congress's history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress's top-most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," Modi claimed.

He claimed, "When surgical strikes happened, when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the country's defence forces."

"In Karnataka, you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka at the 'rehemokaram' (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists, and ended the game of appeasement," he claimed, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka, it was important for the state to be safe.

"Congress had earlier locked up Lord Rama and now it wants to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali' (Hail Hanuman)," Modi claimed while addressing a rally in Hospet in Vijayanagara district.

Cong touches raw nerve with promise to ban Bajrang Dal

His attack on the Congress came within hours of the opposition party releasing its election manifesto, in which it has promised to take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and PFI.

"I have come to the land of Hanuman. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman, but see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman."

"Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," the Prime Minister remarked. "It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," he added.

The Vijayanagara empire of mighty ruler Sri Krishnadevaraya is considered by some historians as the 'Kishkindha Kshetra', the monkey kingdom of Vaali and Sugreeva of Treta Yuga or Ramayana era.

Right next to Hampi is Anjanadri, the Anjaneya Hill at Gangavathi in the Koppal district, which is believed by many to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The BJP has decided to build a grand Hanuman temple at Anjanadri Hill and develop the region.

Later, speaking at Sindhanur in Raichur district, Modi charged the Congress and JD(S) with trying to indulge in politics when the Centre was striving to rescue people from war-torn Sudan and Ukraine, and even during the covid crisis.

He also hit out at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and his MLA-son Priyank Kharge for allegedly calling him a "venomous snake" and "nalayak" respectively.

Alleging that the Congress was making every attempt to insult Karnataka's great legacy by bringing down the level of electoral discourse during campaigning, the Prime Minister said, "They are attempting to stain the state's legacy, and the greatness of the people here."

PM hurting religious sentiments by equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal: Cong

The Congress, meanwhile, accused Modi of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanded an apology from him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it is shameful that the prime minister has drawn such a parallel which is an insult to crores of devotees of Lord Hanuman.

"The prime minister is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country as he has hurt our religious sentiments. No one has given the prime minister the right to insult Bajrang Bali," he told reporters.

The BJP accused the Congress of "insulting" Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal.

(With PTI inputs)