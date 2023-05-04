Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, internet suspended for 5 days

Imphal: A day after violence broke out during a tribal agitation, the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. Internet services have been suspended for five days amid the violence and army personnel have started to evacuate people from the violence-hit areas.



So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, said the defence spokesperson, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Curfew in place

In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days with immediate effect but broadband services were operational.



"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public and private property, it had become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of misinformation and false rumours through various social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on phone," an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said.



"The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation and shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect," it said.

India tops in global list of internet shutdowns

As per the data compiled by global digital rights group Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition, India implemented 84 shutdowns in 2022, and remains the country with the highest number of recorded shutdowns in the world — for the fifth consecutive year.

As per the report, first published in February, India ranks higher than Ukraine, Iran, Myanmar and Zimbabwe.

What triggered violence in Manipur?

The violence broke out on Wednesday during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

