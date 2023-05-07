Several people injured in explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 02:35 PM IST Updated: May 07, 2023 03:55 PM IST
The Golden Temple at Amritsar. Photo: iStock/Deepak Sethi

Several people were injured after a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar. Sources said the blast took place around midnight in a steet where tourists and local residents were walking.

Though police have not identified the exact cause of explosion, sources said buildings were damaged.  Pedestrians were among those injured in the incident.

Police said there was no need to panic as the situation was under control.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar tweeted, "A news related to blast #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. I urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, and advise all to fact check before sharing."

