Mamata Banerjee bans screening of 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal

Kolkata: While several BJP-ruled states are contemplating making 'The Kerala Story' tax-free, West Bengal became the first to announce a ban on the screening of Sudipto Sen's alleged Hindutva propaganda film.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to take the necessary steps to ensure the imposition of the ban.

"Certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in West Bengal. So, we have decided to ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony," the Chief Minister told media persons on Monday.

While announcing the ban, she also took a dig at the Left government in Kerala for not taking a similar step.

"I do not support CPM. I want to speak about people. CPM has a clandestine understanding with the BJP. Instead of just criticising the film, the Kerala government should have taken a similar step," Banerjee said.

She also said that certain political parties are playing with fire.

"They are trying to create division among the people on the basis of religion and caste. That is why 'The Kashmir Files' was made just to malign the people of a particular community. And now we have 'The Kerala Story', which is yet another untrue story with distorted facts," she said.

Banerjee also said that she has information about plans to come out with 'The Bengal Files' next.

"Now they are trying to malign the image of West Bengal," the Chief Minister said.

