IMD issues warning for cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, asks ships to take precautions

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has reported that a well-marked low-pressure area located over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department stated that the system is expected to move initially north-northwestwards until the morning of May 12th and later towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Fishermen, operators of small ships, boats, and trawlers are advised not to venture into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from Tuesday.

The weather office has also requested those who are over the east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea to return during the day.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay and Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday evening and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10.

The Met Department has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy precipitation at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Tuesday to Thursday.

It has also advised concerned authorities to regulate tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the May 9-12 period.

