Rahul Gandhi to voters: Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka

Published: May 10, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: As voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the voters of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

"Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers."

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

 

(With PTI inputs)

