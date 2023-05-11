Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas for legal recognition

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2023 05:47 PM IST
Representational image. Image: Onmanorama/Canva

The verdict on petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in the country was reserved by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has concluded the hearings.

The arguments had gone for ten days with the Centre arguing that legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a correct course of action as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

RELATED ARTICLES

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for the petitioners argued that not granting recognition for same-sex marriages would amount to denial of equal protection of laws in the country.
(to be updated)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout