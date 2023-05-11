Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas for legal recognition

The verdict on petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in the country was reserved by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has concluded the hearings.

The arguments had gone for ten days with the Centre arguing that legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a correct course of action as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for the petitioners argued that not granting recognition for same-sex marriages would amount to denial of equal protection of laws in the country.

(to be updated)