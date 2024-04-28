Rahul Gandhi took banned PFI's support to win in Wayanad: Modi

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of taking support of the now-banned PFI (Popular Front of India) to secure the UDF candidate's win in Wayanad.

Speaking at an election rally in Belagavi in Karanataka, Modi alluded to the SDPI's offer of support to the UDF as Gandhi seeking support of the PFI. "To win one seat in Wayanad, are you (Congress and Gandhi) surrendering to them (PFI)? BJP has banned PFI that supported terrorism and has put its leaders behind bars." Modi said.



SDPI, the political wing of PFI, had offered to support the UDF in the general election. But the Congress-led front declined the offer later.

In his unbridled attack on Gandhi, Modi said the Congress leader had insulted India's Rajas and Maharajas (mostly Hindu kings), but remained silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs (the Muslim kings) for the sake of appeasement politics.

"Congress has ensured the writings of our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and vote bank. Even today, the Congress' shehzade (prince) is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard Congress' shehzade's recent statement -- he says Bharath's Rajas and Maharajas were atyachari (oppressive)," Modi said.

"He (Gandhi) has accused them (Rajas and Maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and poor...Congress' shehzade has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the prime minister said.

Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family for which they are respected across the country even today, the PM said, "the Congress' shehzade statements were intentional, aimed at vote bank politics and appeasement."

"Shahzade spoke ill about Raja, Maharajas, but the shahzade's mouth was locked regarding the 'atyachar' that Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshas committed in India's history. His mouth was shut on them, but on Raja, Maharajas he speaks ill and insults them," he said.

Noting that Gandhi cannot remember Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's oppressions, Modi said, "he (Aurangzeb) impured a number of our temples and destroyed them. Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb...they don't remember people who destroyed our religious places, indulged in killing, killing of cows. They don't remember the Nawab, who played a role in the partition of India."

He further recalled the contributions of the Raja of Banaras in setting up Banaras Hindu University, and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in the reconstruction of temples.

"It was the Maharaja of Baroda who had identified the talent of Ambedkar...the Congress's shehzade doesn't remember the contributions of Rajas and Maharajas. For vote bank they show the guts of speaking against Rajas and Maharajas, but don't have strength to speak against Nawabs, sultans and Badshahs," he said adding that Congress' appeasement mindset has come out in the open before the country, and the same reflects in their manifesto.

(With PTI input)

