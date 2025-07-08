Google Cloud has announced Sashikumar Sreedharan, who hails from Kerala, as the new Managing Director for its operations in India.

Sreedharan is an alumnus of Government College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreedharan joined Google Cloud as the Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific region in September 2023. He previously served as Managing Director of Microsoft India, leading their enterprise commercial business. He has also held positions in Sutherland Global Services and SAP, among others.