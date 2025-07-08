Kerala native Sashikumar Sreedharan to lead Google Cloud's India operations
Mail This Article
×
Google Cloud has announced Sashikumar Sreedharan, who hails from Kerala, as the new Managing Director for its operations in India.
Sreedharan is an alumnus of Government College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.
Sreedharan joined Google Cloud as the Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific region in September 2023. He previously served as Managing Director of Microsoft India, leading their enterprise commercial business. He has also held positions in Sutherland Global Services and SAP, among others.
Disclaimer:
The image/photograph used in this report was not created by Malayala Manorama or any of its affiliates. It has been sourced from LinkedIn, where it is publicly accessible. The image is used under fair dealing provisions for the purposes of review and reporting on current affairs.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.