Out-of-favour batter Prithvi Shaw has parted ways with star-studded Mumbai and joined the relatively weaker Maharashtra.

"International cricketer and Indian team's dynamic top-order batter Prithvi Shaw has officially parted ways with the Mumbai Cricket Association and will represent the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) from the upcoming domestic season," the Maharashtra Cricket Association said in a statement on Monday.

Shaw had sought a No Objection Certificate from Mumbai after being sidelined due to fitness and disciplinary issues. Mumbai had dropped Shaw from their Ranji Trophy campaign last season, including him only in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy squad.

"This strategic shift is seen as a significant development in Indian domestic cricket, strengthening the Maharashtra team further. Shaw has represented India in all three formats, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is and has consistently impressed in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket with his aggressive batting and match-winning capabilities," MCA said.

Shaw recently talked about his struggles, both on the cricketing front and emotionally. "At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," Shaw said.

Maharashtra haven't been able to match Mumbai's quality in recent years, but with the arrival of Shaw, the MCA believes they have a strong squad. "His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani," said MCA president Rohit Pawar. "Shaw's international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad."