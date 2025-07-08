The A K Vinod directorial 'Moonwalk', which sheds light on the breakdance movement in Kerala, has started streaming on an OTT platform from July 8. The film backed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Listin Stephen first hit theatres on May 1. The film revolves around a group of youngsters in Thiruvananthapuram who are drawn to the stylised dance form and the moonwalk rhythm that became popular in the 1980s.

The film features a large cast, mostly debutants, who breathed life into their characters, capturing the essence of the 80s dance movement with equal zest. Meenakshi Ravindran and Sreekanth Murali are also part of the film along with Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B, Sujith Prabhakar, Arjun Manilal, Manoj Moses, Appu Ashray, Sanjana Doos, and Nainita Maria, among others.

The climax of the film has been well-received and is celebrated by many as a perfect tribute to the King of Pop. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.