The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Monday extended its lease agreement with St Xavier's College in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, until 2042. The KCA's 16-year agreement to manage and develop the college's cricket ground, signed in 2009, had expired this May.

The KCA said the fresh agreement allows it to use the 6.3-acre ground and its associated facilities in the Menamkulam Village, Thiruvananthapuram. The ground will continue to be known as St. Xavier's - KCA Cricket Ground, the KCA said in a statement.

The ground, which has the largest boundaries in Kerala, hosted its first Ranji Trophy match in 2017. Over the last eight years, the venue has hosted 25 board matches, including a Board President's XI match against England Lions.

"This agreement solidifies KCA's commitment to providing quality infrastructure and elevating cricket in Kerala to greater heights. We thank St. Xavier's College for their trust and support," said Vinod S Kumar, KCA Secretary.