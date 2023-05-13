Bengaluru: The counting of votes polled in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals the BJP and Congress, alongside JD(S) began in 36 centres across the state at 8 am on Saturday. Poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the State, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources said.

A day before counting of votes polled in the Karnataka Assembly elections, both the ruling BJP and the Congress on Friday went into huddles and held strategy sessions on ways to keep the flock together. They considered reaching out to independent candidates who are likely to win, as most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the two parties.

Hectic parleys were on at Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here, with AICC general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara among others.

In the BJP camp, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met veteran leader B S Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya and A T Ramaswamy, at the former chief minister's residence.

BJP leaders too are said to have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators together, and are making attempts to contact independents, mostly BJP rebels, as well as "winning" candidates of smaller parties.

JD(S) too is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, and is making all efforts to keep its MLAs together.

In the absence of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, who is in Singapore for a health checkup and is expected to return tomorrow morning, party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has reportedly contacted party leaders and candidates who may win, over the phone and asked them to stay loyal to the party and its leadership, and to not to fall prey to allurements by other parties.

The three parties are also said to have contacted some independents who have chances of winning the polls, to get them on their side, keeping in mind the possibility of a fractured verdict.

The state recorded its highest-ever voting (73.19 per cent) in Wednesday's polling to the 224-member Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)