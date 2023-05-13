Karnataka elections: People rejected BJP and PM Modi, says Congress' Pawan Khera

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2023 10:36 AM IST Updated: May 13, 2023 11:12 AM IST
Pawan Khera : IANS

With Congress on the lead now at Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that people have rejected the "negative" campaign of BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are coming with a full majority in the state," claimed Khera.

Alka Lamba, Congress spokesperson said, "We learnt from our mistakes... Results of Himachal a few months back, and the latest trends of counting for the Karnataka Assembly polls show that as issues of people were not getting resolved, they are voting for the grand-old party.

(With IANS inputs)

