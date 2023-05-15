Sachin Pilot threatens mass agitation if action not taken on his demands by month-end

PTI
Published: May 15, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Sachin Pilot. Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month's end.

He also demanded the disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month's end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally here.

"I will serve people till my last breath; nothing scares me."

