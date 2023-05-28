Mahila Maha Panchayat: Farmers detained in Haryana, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Sunday detained wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

Security personnel detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo: PTI

It seems the police will not allow the wrestlers back to the protest site though no official statement has been made in this regard.

Police drag champion wrestlers

The police had warned the wrestlers not to move towards Parliament but they went ahead, leading to the scuffle.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

Police detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers' protest march in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Jantar Mantar as wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi tried to breach the barricades.

Vinesh provided a strong resistance against her detention and Sangeeta clung on to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued for a few dramatic minutes.

The police officials dragged and lifted them into buses along with several other wrestlers and their supporters.

"They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

"We need to assess the entire situation. As you have seen the barricades have been broken and they moved ahead despite request and warning. So that is why we have removed them from here.

"The bottom line is, peace and tranquility will be maintained. We will ensure professional steps to see to it that nothing goes wrong," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pathak urged the wrestlers to not indulge in anti-national activities on the "historic day" of inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Punished for demanding justice'

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters have been taken to different locations in the national capital.

While Bajrang has been detained at a police station near Mayur Vihar, Sakshi is in Burari. Vinesh and Sangeeta were taken to Kalkaji.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during the protest. Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

A teary-eyed Vinesh, who showed maximum resistance, later said from a bus that they are being punished for demanding justice.

"The accused is roaming free. He is being given shelter by the government and athletes who won medals for the country are now being put in jail for demanding justice for country's daughters," Vinesh said.

"Welcome to the new country," she quipped from the bus window.

Bajrang feels grave injustice was being meted out to them for demanding justice.

"The accused has such audacity that he is talking about changing the POCSO Act and you are doing nothing against him and here are athletes who are demanding justice with folded hands and you are ill-treating them," he said.

"Over 2000 of our supporters were detained. Everywhere dictatorship is going on."

Later, he tweeted, "Does any government treat the champions of the country like this? What crime have we committed?"

Sakshi also took to twitter to vent out her anger against the government and the Delhi Police.

"This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! Sexual abuser goon Brij Bhushan is sitting in the Parliament today and we are being dragged on the road. Sad day for Indian sports," the Olympic medalist wrote.

"Was it a crime to bring medals for the country? if yes, then hang us," she added.

Ironically, both Bajrang and Vinesh were detained just metres away from Brij Bhushan's official residence at 21, Ashoka Road.

Thousands of police personnel were deployed and multiple layers of barricades were in place in the Lutyens' Delhi. The wrestlers, staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar which is about two kilometres from the Parliament building, had said they will go ahead with their 'Mahapanchayat' at any cost.

The agitating wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medalists Bajranj, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh have been demanding the arrest of the outgoing WFI President, who they have accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

The wrestlers had said that use of force by police will not deter them from going ahead with their peaceful march and the Mahapanchayat.

In a video shared by the wrestlers, Sakshi's husband Satyawart Kadian and Jiternder Kinha were seen shouting slogan 'Inqalab Jindabad' from inside the bus as the police vehicle whisked them away.

Farmers detained

Several farmers' leaders in Haryana were detained when they tried to proceed towards Delhi with a large number of supporters for the 'Mahapanchayat,' peasants' outfit BKU (Charuni) claimed.

Security was heightened at Haryana's borders with Punjab and Delhi and barricades put up at many places along with heavy deployment of police personnel as farmers, mostly women, tried to move in groups towards the national capital.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers attempts to cross a police barricade at the Ghazipur border to join wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Several farmers from Punjab also tried to join their Haryana counterparts in moving towards Delhi.

In Haryana, many farmers' leaders were detained inside their homes early on Sunday.