40 'terrorists' killed in Manipur, says CM; Kuki Zo lives claimed in fake encounter, say tribal groups

Imphal: Amid reports of rising violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday that nearly 40 armed 'terrorists' involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces.

Forty militants were killed since we began an operation to bring peace to the north eastern state beset by ethnic rioting, he said. According to the Chief Minister, the "terrorists" were using AK-47s, M-16 and sniper rifles attacking both civilians and the security forces.

He said many militants involved in killing civilians and destroying property and torching houses have been captured by the Jat regiment.

The Chief Minister said the government is also "deeply saddened by the casualties on both sides" and assured "all possible steps in bringing back normalcy".

'Not terrorists just guards'

Meanwhile, representatives of the Kuki Zo community have said that tribals guarding the Kuki villages were shot down by the commandos in a fake encounter at midnight.

The United People's Front and the Kuki National Organisation, which work for the welfare of the Kuki Zo community in Manipur, on Sunday said the killing of innocent people in ethnic violence has caused immense hurt and unless peace is restored quickly, it will have a detrimental effect on the region.

In a statement, the two organisations said they are looking forward to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's forthcoming visit to Manipur.

"The killing of innocent Kuki Zo lives caused by spiralling rounds of ethnic tension has caused immense hurt. Unless peace is restored and justice meted out quickly, it will have detrimental effect for the people of the region. The irreparable loss of our beloved brothers and sisters has caused us intolerable pain," the statement said.

Paying homage to those killed in the ongoing ethnic clashes in the northeastern state, the United People's Front and the Kuki National Organisation said the peace-loving Kuki Zo tribe has been forced to protect innocent lives when attacked by "armed mobs supported by various agencies with vested interests".

Imphal: People try to douse a fire that broke out amid clashes between armed groups and security forces, in Manipur, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Photo: PTI

Police accounts

Separately, police officials said on Sunday said at least two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces since the early hours of the day .

At Phayeng in Imphal West district, one person died and another sustained bullet injuries after being fired at by suspected Kuki militants, police officials said. The latest clashes began after the army and para-military forces commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace, officials said.

The house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and his two vehicles have been set on fire, a top security official told PTI.

At Napat, Serou and nearby Sugnu in Kakching district militants burnt down some 80 houses of Meitei community prompting villagers to flee in midnight hours.



State police personnel deployed in the area retaliated leading to heavy exchange of fire, police said.

One police personnel was killed and another injured at Sugnu in the firing. Six persons were also injured at Sugnu and another four at Serou.

On the eastern side of Manipur valley, armed militants came down to Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district, and torched two houses and fired upon villagers. Reports of injuries have been reported from there too.

At Sekmai, on the northern side of Manipur valley in Imphal West district, well-armed militants attacked outlying villages leading to an exchange of fire.

In Bishnupur district, armed Kuki militants attacked Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung and Kangvai areas on Saturday night, torching more than thirty houses belonging to Meitei community.

Violence in the last ten hours has also prompted district authorities to shorten the 11 hour curfew relaxation period in Imphal East and West district to just six and half hours.

Army personnel rescue people from a violence-hit area of Manipur, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo: PTI

Story so far

Ethnic clashes which have claimed over 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the Northeastern state.

(With PTI inputs.)