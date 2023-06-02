Washington: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the collapse of Indian democracy will have an impact on the world and is not in America's national interest and asserted that Indian democracy is a "global public good”.

Gandhi is currently on a six-day tour of the United States.

He has said in multiple settings that the issue of democracy is an internal matter of the country, and he is committed to fighting against it.

"It's our job, it's our business, and it's our work to fight the battle for democracy in India. And it's something that we understand, we accept, and we do," he told reporters at a news conference here at the National Press Club on Thursday.

"But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a global public good. Because India is large enough that a collapse in democracy in India will affect...will have an impact on the world. So that is for you to think about how much you have to value Indian democracy. But for us, it's an internal matter, and it's a fight that we are committed to, and we are going to, we are going to win," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that there was a need to broaden the India-US relationship and it should not be restricted to just defence relationships alone.

"India has to do what's in its interest. And that's what will guide us... So, I am not entirely convinced about the sort of autocratic vision that is being promoted. I think that it's very important that democracy is protected on the planet. So, India has a role there. India, of course, has its view on things, and I think that that view should be put on the table, but I don't think one should think about these things as the centre of things. I think that's, that would be arrogant," he said.

Responding to a question on China, at a dinner reception, Gandhi said the Chinese system offers prosperity, but under a non-democratic system.

"I feel that an alternative vision needs to be put on the table. I think that's the real challenge facing the United States and India and other democracies. What exactly does a countervailing vision look like and what are the core elements of that vision?" he said.

(With PTI inputs)