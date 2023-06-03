India's most tragic train mishaps from year 1964 to 2023

New Delhi: Official sources revealed that the train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence. Over 200 people were killed and more than 900 injured in this horrific train accident. Here is a look at other such deadliest train crashes.

• 23 December, 1964- The Pamban-Dhanushkodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board.

• 6 June, 1981- India recorded its worst train accident which occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

• July 1988- An express train leaves the rails and plunges into a monsoon-swollen lake near Quilon in southern India, killing at least 106 people.

• 20 August, 1995- The Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad. The official death toll was around 305.

• 26 November, 1998- The Jammu TawiSealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab, killing 212 people.

• 2 August, 1999- The Gaisal train disaster occurred when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300. Many of the victims were Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

• 9 September, 2002- The Rafiganj train wreck occurred when the Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.

• October 2005- Several coaches of a passenger train derail in southern Andhra Pradesh state, near Velugonda. At least 77 people are killed.

• 28 May, 2010- The Jnaneswari Express train derailment - The Mumbai-bound train had derailed near Jhargram and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the death of 148 passengers.

• July 2011- Around 70 people are killed and over 300 injured when a mail train derails in Fatehpur.

• 20 November, 2016- The Pukhrayan train derailment occurred when 14 coaches of the IndoreRajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur, killing 152 people and injuring 26.

• January 2017- At least 41 people are killed after several coaches of a passenger train go off the rails in southern Andhra Pradesh state.

• October 2018- A commuter train runs through a crowd gathered on the tracks for a festival in northern India's Amritsar city, killing at least 59 people and injuring 57.

• 2 June, 2023- At least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Officials said several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah train travelling to Howrah derailed at Bahanaga Baazar in Balasore district and fell on adjacent tracks.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)