North Sikkim: All stranded tourists evacuated, no new permit issued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2023 11:54 AM IST
Tourists who were stranded after a chunk of road washed away following flash flood being rescued in Sikkim. Photo: PTI

Gangtok: No fresh permits will be issued to tourists to visit North Sikkim in view of weather-related vagaries and restoration works underway for roads damaged extensively due to landslides, said the North Sikkim District Collector (DC) Hem Kumar Chettri on Sunday.

He said that the evacuation of all 2,464 tourists stranded following torrential downpour for three days was completed on Saturday evening.

All tourists and 60 students of Namchi College have left for their respective destinations by vehicles arranged by the authorities, the North Sikkim DC said.

He thanked the BRO, GREF, ITBP, Army and district officials for the successful evacuation of the tourists

"We have decided to not issue fresh permits to the tourists to visit North Sikkim for the time being due to the restoration of roads underway between Mangan Chungthang," he told PTI over the phone.

"Our immediate priority is to restore roads damaged due to landslides and heavy rains and once the road connectivity is restored then we will allow the tourists to come," Chettri said.

(With PTI inputs)

