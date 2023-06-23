Four terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Srinagar: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid killing four terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.

(With PTI inputs)