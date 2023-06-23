Four terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2023 02:01 PM IST
The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Phto: PTI

Srinagar: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid killing four terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

RELATED ARTICLES

Security forces had foiled an infiltration bid last Friday as well when five terrorists were killed in Jumagund area of Keran sector.  

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout