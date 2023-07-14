Police arrest 3 for attacking Malayali car passengers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Varthur police have arrested three people who had attacked a group of Malayali car passengers alleging the latter had sounded horn at them while driving.

The incident took place at Varthur on Whitefield-Sarjapura Road on Thursday afternoon. Ashok, an IT employee and a native of Ottapalam, Palakkad, and two friends were in the car. They were going to their residence in Sarjapura. Four people, who came on a bike and a scooter through the intersection, were intentionally blocked their car's path. Despite sounding the horn, they did not move away.

Shockingly, the bikers stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road and attacked the car passengers. Ashok, attempting to escape, reversed and drove in the opposite direction, only to be pursued by the determined bikers. When he tried to take the car to his friend's apartment, bikers stopped the car and attacked people including Ashok and broke the windows.

The apartment security staff, who tried to stop them, were also beaten up. After the video footage of the attack went viral on social media, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner S Girish directed the Varthur police to register a case and start an investigation. Three people were arrested at night.