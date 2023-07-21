Protesters call for Manipur CM's resignation; Cong asks Prez to dismiss state govt

New Delhi: Scores of people on Friday staged a demonstration in Delhi to demand an end to the violence in Manipur and the restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state.



They also demanded strict action against the culprits involved in disrobing and parading naked two women in the state.

Amidst this, the Congress on Friday accused the government of not being serious on having a debate on the situation in Manipur and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu exercise her powers to dismiss the state government.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side surfaced on Wednesday.

Activists led by the All India Students' Association and the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan gathered at Jantar Mantar for the protest with placards and banners that bore messages such as "CM Biren Singh must resign" and "End violence in Manipur".

"We want an immediate end to the violence in Manipur," one protester said.

In a statement, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said, "KYS condemns the incident in the strongest terms and demands that the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be immediately sacked."

"Moreover, exemplary punishment must be ensured to the culprits, and the police officials who failed to act even after two months of the FIR being filed should be immediately sacked," it stated.

Earlier in the day, Singh said the people of the state consider "women as their mother" but the miscreants who attacked and stripped the two tribal women "tarnished the state's reputation".

All the four accused arrested for allegedly being part of the mob that disrobed and paraded naked the two women were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday, police said.

PM is not following 'Rajdharma': Congress

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the government wants to merely do a formality of holding a short duration debate on Manipur with restrictions of time while the opposition demanded a debate without any time limit so that everyone could express themselves.

"Who is running away from a discussion. They want to make it a formality. I challenge the government, if they are serious, they should start a debate on Monday morning itself. The debate should carry on indefinitely till all parties express their views, including the treasury benches. We want the prime minister to give his statement on Manipur in Parliament," he said.

He said if the prime minister can speak on the issue in Parliament complex, why can't he speak in both Houses.

"It is such a serious incident as it concerns the dignity of women. The issue has become international. If they are serious on the situation in Manipur they should start a discussion immediately," Tiwari said, days after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur triggered a nationwide outrage.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "If the country now has any hope it is from President Droupadi Murmu ji. We want to urge you to use your special powers and dismiss the government in Manipur."

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Khera said if he can visit places to seek votes, "why can't you go to Manipur and appeal for peace. Or you don't have the moral responsibility left to make such an appeal".

The prime minister is not following "Rajdharma", he alleged, adding that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is doing so.

If Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur and share people's pain, why can't the prime minister.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The CM has no moral right to continue in his position, he must step down immediately. The PM must speak in Parliament after which a discussion should take place."

A horrific video got the prime minister to break his silence on Manipur even though what he said was totally diversionary and didn't address the tragedy that has unfolded in the state since May 3, he noted.

"It now transpires that a complaint on the horrendous atrocity perpetrated was made to the National Commission for Women way back on June 12. No action was taken. And just yesterday the Manipur CM admitted on television that this is just one instance and that more such barbarities have taken place," he said.

Hundreds of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

(With PTI inputs)