Indian Railways incurs loss of over Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains

AccordingUnion Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways has incurred a loss of over Rs 55 lakh due to damages caused by stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains since 2019.

In a reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that in response to such incidents, 151 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested. No incident leading to the loss of life of a passenger or theft or damage to a passenger's belongings has been reported, he said.

"Some incidents of stone pelting have been reported on Vande Bharat trains. During the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (up to June), Indian Railways suffered losses of Rs 55.60 lakh due to damage caused to Vande Bharat trains in the incidents of stone pelting," he said.

Vaishnaw said that in order to safeguard the lives of passengers and damage to railway property against vandalism, the RPF, in coordination with GRP/District police and civil administration, is conducting OPERATION SATHI in inhabited areas adjacent to railway tracks to sensitize people against stone pelting and its consequences.

"Public are being made aware of the consequences arising out of agitation leading to damage and destruction of railway property during these agitations. The train escorting parties have been sensitized to remain more vigilant in the vulnerable sections/spots, where incidents of vandalizing on trains are frequently reported.

"Detailed guidelines have been issued regarding action to be taken to control incidents of stone pelting on moving trains. Analysis of these incidents followed by substantive action is taken to curb these incidents," he said in a written reply.

He also said that regular drives are being conducted against anti-social elements like drunkards and other mischievous elements in the affected sections or ‘black spots.’ "Regular coordination with GRP/Local Police is maintained by RPF, sharing the critical information to control the menace of pelting of stones on trains," the minister said.