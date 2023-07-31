Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.



The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF assistant sub-inspector and three other passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am on Monday, the official said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on escort duty incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena, according to the official.

After shooting and killing the senior officer, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The man was caught at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.