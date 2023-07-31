Railway policeman opens fire, kills 4 on Jaipur-Mumbai train

PTI
Published: July 31, 2023 09:19 AM IST Updated: July 31, 2023 09:48 AM IST
The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead 4 persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

The constable fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF assistant sub-inspector and three other passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am on Monday, the official said.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on escort duty incharge ASI Tika Ram Meena, according to the official.

After shooting and killing the senior officer, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The man was caught at Mira Road with the help of Government Railway Police and RPF officials.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout