Don't record statements of Manipur women paraded naked now: SC tells CBI

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 11:50 AM IST
PTI02_28_2023_000201B
Supreme Court of India. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to refrain from taking statements of Manipur sexual violence survivors for now.

The court will be hearing the plea of the survivors opposing CBI probe and seeking for a court-monitored SIT on Tuesday at 2 pm.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it.

"Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today," said the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"I will convey this," Mehta replied.

The top court on Monday described as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe. 

(With PTI inputs.)

