Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife passes away after battling cancer

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s wife Anita Goyal passed away on Thursday morning after suffering from the final stage of cancer. Anita Goyal is survived by her husband and two children, Namrata and Nivaan Goyal.



According to reports, she passed away around 3 am and Naresh Goyal was at their Mumbai residence. As executive vice president, Anita was part of operations at the company.

Naresh Goyal, himself suffering from multiple health issues, sought interim bail from the Bombay High Court earlier this month on humanitarian grounds to be with his wife. He was nabbed on September 1, 2023, in connection with a money-laundering case.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ). In the bail plea, Naresh Goyal had claimed that he did not siphon off loan amounts for personal benefits, as alleged by the ED in the Canara Bank loan of Rs 538.62 crore given to the Jet Airways group.