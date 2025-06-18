Bijith Vijayan, owner of the popular Cinephile YouTube channel, has addressed allegations that he gave a negative review of a film because he was not paid. Responding to the controversy, Bijith stated that he is someone who genuinely wishes for all Malayalam films to succeed.

He further clarified that even if he personally finds a film to be subpar, he usually refrains from posting negative reviews. His involvement, he said, is primarily limited to approving posts made by members of his group.

Expressing his frustration, Bijith shared that whenever someone posts a negative opinion about a film they didn’t enjoy, individuals associated with the film often respond aggressively. “They create problems or even threaten to file cases against me. It’s really disheartening,” he wrote. He ended his post on a hopeful note, saying, “Let good films not die.”

The controversy arose after filmmaker and producer Vipin Das filed a complaint alleging that Bijith demanded money in exchange for a positive review of the film ‘Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal’. According to the complaint, Bijith threatened to give the film a negative review if the payment was not made.

The complaint was filed at the Palarivattom Police Station. Additionally, since the film's production house is based in Hyderabad, a separate complaint has also been lodged with local authorities there.