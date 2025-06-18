Chennai: The Income Tax department raided Tamil actor Arya's home on Wednesday. The officials also raided multiple outlets of Sea Shell, a restaurant chain associated to the actor. Searches were carried out at branches in Anna Nagar and Velachery, along with his residence on Poonamallee High Road according to a Times of India report. At the Anna Nagar outlet, over five IT officials arrived in two vehicles around 8 am, accompanied by armed police.

Arya, who previously owned the popular Arabian cuisine chain, recently sold it to Kunhi Moosa. The raids are part of a probe into the restaurant’s financial dealings and ownership. Arya, whose real name is Jamshad Cethirakath, is originally from Kerala but rose to fame in the Tamil film industry.