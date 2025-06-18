New Delh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the government will roll out a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles starting August 15. Priced at ₹3,000, the pass is aimed at making highway travel smoother and more cost-effective.



In a post on X, Gadkari said the pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first. It will be applicable only to non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The road transport and highways minister said the initiative is a major step toward hassle-free travel across the National Highway network.

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be made available soon via the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app, as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), he added.

Gadkari noted that the new policy addresses long-standing complaints about toll plazas located within a 60 km radius and aims to streamline toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

"By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass is expected to offer a faster, smoother experience for millions of private vehicle owners," he said.