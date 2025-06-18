Actor and director Lal’s recent comments about veteran Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar have sparked widespread discussion in the film community. In an interview given to ZEE5 as part of the promotions for the web series ‘Kerala Crime Files’, Lal addressed Jagathy’s well-known habit of improvising during film shoots, expressing that such spontaneity, while often praised, may not always be appropriate on set.

Lal noted that Jagathy, fondly known as Ambilichettan, was known for unexpectedly inserting new dialogue or gestures during takes, often without informing the director in advance. “That’s not something that should be encouraged. You just shouldn’t do that,” Lal said. He added that when such improvisation happens, it becomes the director’s responsibility to either approve it or ask for it to be redone. “It shouldn’t be treated as a mark of brilliance, no matter how great the actor is,” he said.

The core of Lal’s concern lies in how unplanned deviations can affect co-actors. According to him, scenes are often carefully rehearsed, with actors depending on specific lines and cues. A single unexpected change can break that connection and make it difficult for others to respond naturally. “Sometimes the last word of one actor’s dialogue leads into the next actor’s line. If that link is lost, the co-actor struggles,” he explained.

Lal also pointed out that while some actors may manage to go along with the change, the improvised moment often ends up showcasing the spontaneity of one actor while unintentionally weakening the other’s performance. “One actor ends up looking brilliant, while the other appears to falter. That’s not fair,” he said. He concluded that inserting unscripted elements on one’s own, without communication or consent, is not a healthy practice and should not be glorified.

Lal’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions from the industry and audiences alike. While some have defended Jagathy’s iconic improvisational style, others have echoed Lal’s call for discipline, clarity, and respect for collaboration on set.