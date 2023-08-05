President Murmu visits elephant camp at Mudumalai

Nilgiris: President Droupadi Murmu visited one of the oldest elephant camps in the country at Theppakadu in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, near Gudalur, here, on Saturday.

The President also met the tribal couple Bomman and Bellie, whose life was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' and also the elephant Reghu that was entrusted to their care when it was a baby.

President Murmu also met the mahouts and cavadies, mostly belonging to tribal communities, who take care of the elephants at the camp.

Addressing a gathering, President Murmu said: “It must be a matter of pride that the activities of Tamil Nadu Forest Department got global recognition for its elephant care management through the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. As a part of preserving our national heritage, it is our national responsibility to protect the elephants.”

The President also praised the Tamil Nadu government for setting up an elephant conservation centre and eco complex at Theppakad.

On the role of tribal communities in conservation of elephants, the President said they are playing an important role in preserving India’s cultural heritage. “Therefore it is very important to ensure their constitutional rights and provide them basic amenities,” the President said.

President Murmu reached the Masinagudi airstrip by a chopper from Mysuru in the afternoon and returned by 5 pm, according to forest department officials. She was received by Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, minister for tourism K Ramachandran, additional chief secretary (environment and climate change) Supriya Sahu, R Sudhakar, Inspector General, West Zone and Nilgiris district collector SP Amrith among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the elephant camp on April 9.