No-trust motion: Congress asks PM to break silence over Manipur, raises 3 questions

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has made a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government while discussing the no-confidence motion against the central government. He pointed out that opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.

"We are compelled to bring the No Confidence Motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No Confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice. " said Gogoi.

Representing the opposition, he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Manipur violence and his lapses in seeking the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister.

The three questions

"PM took a 'maun vrat' to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him - 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did he take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?,” asked Gogoi.

"Manipur demands justice. Martin Luther King Jr had said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. If Manipur is burning, the whole of India is burning, if Manipur is divided, the country is divided. It was our demand that as the leader of the country, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and speak about Manipur. However, he kept a 'maun vrat (vow of silence) that he will neither speak in the Lok Sabha nor in the Rajya Sabha," Gogoi said.

Rahul's withdrawal as lead speaker

Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi speaks during a debate on no-confidence motion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Photo: Screengrab/ Sansad TV

Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi opened debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the parliament on Tuesday when all eyes were waiting for Rahul Gandhi's speech. The discussion started at 12 pm witnessed a small commotion as Gogoi replaced Gandhi in the debate.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wondered why Rahul Gandhi's name as the lead speaker for the no-trust motion debate was withdrawn at the last minute.

Double-engine govt in Manipur

Initiating the debate on the motion in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi alleged that a government which talks about "one India has created two Manipurs -- one living in hills and the other in the valley".

"PM will have to accept that his double-engine govt, his govt in Manipur has failed. That is why, 150 people died in Manipur around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered. The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society." he pointed out.

Five ministers to join debate

Five ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will join the discussions. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju are the other two ministers expected to participate in the debate.

Gaurav Gogoi's motion of no-confidence has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business and takes place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

(With PTI inputs)