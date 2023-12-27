6,200 km, 14 states, 85 districts: Cong to hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' starting Jan 14 from Manipur-Mumbai

PTI
Published: December 27, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Congress leader KC Venugopal speaks as party leader Jairam Ramesh looks on during a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress will hold a "Bharat Nyay Yatra" covering 14 states and 85 districts from Manipur to Mumbai beginning January 14, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced Wednesday.

"The Congress working committee had opined that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from east to west... The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir travelling 4,500 km. That was a historic yatra in the Indian political history. He will be undertaking this yatra with the experience he had from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This yatra will hold interaction with women of this country, youth and the marginalised community," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Venugopal also said the yatra will cover 6,200 km and will traverse through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat before reaching Maharashtra.

"The yatra is covering 14 states and 85 districts. The Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking," he said.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout