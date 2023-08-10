Earlier govts used to sell dreams to people, we fulfil dreams: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: “India is in a unique position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth when the global economy is struggling with the twin challenge of high inflation and slow growth,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the Modi government, she said earlier governments used to sell dreams to people while the present regime is fulfilling the dreams.

Sitharaman accused the previous UPA government of wasting a decade, referring to its tenure from 2004 to 2014."India was listed among five fragile economies of the world in 2013, but it has now become the fastest-growing economy in just nine years," she added.

Developed countries such as the US and the UK, and the Eurozone are facing challenging times, while big economies such as China are also facing their own issues related to consumer demand and wage stagnation, the finance minister said.

The Finance Minister emphasized the government's various schemes that have benefitted the populace. She drew a contrast with the historical "Garibi Hatao" (Eradicate Poverty) slogan from the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi and questioned its effectiveness. Sitharaman credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about a transformation in governance by claiming the shift from promises like "Milega" (you will get) to people now saying "Mil Gaya" (we have got it).

Accusing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Lok Sabha, MPs from Congress, DMK, TMC and Left parties stage walkout from House.

(with PTI inputs)