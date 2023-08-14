I-Day address: Indian economy beacon of hope for world, says Prez Murmu

New Delhi: Observing that there is a new confidence in the 'India story', President Droupadi Murmu on Monday urged the people to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood and stressed that their identity as "citizens of India" is above all other identities of caste, creed, language and region.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day, President Murmu hailed India's economic performance amid the global uncertainty, saying the country has been a "beacon of hope" for others and has converted challenges into opportunities.

The President said global inflation remains a cause for worry, but in India, the government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it.

The President lauded the two-pronged strategy of the government - sustained push to enterprise and proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for the needy - which is driving the economic progress of the country.

"Giving priority to the deprived remains the focus of our policies and actions that have lifted a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade," she said.

India has regained its rightful place on the world stage and enhanced its standing in the international order, she said and asserted that with the G20 presidency, the country can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress.

"The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth," she said.

President Murmu also pitched for the economic empowerment of women and appealed to tribal "brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity".

"Each of us has many identities apart from caste, creed, language and region, we are also identified with our families and professions but there is one identity that is above all. That is our identity as citizens of India. Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights and equal duties, in this land," the President said.

"But it was not always so. India is the mother of democracy and since ancient times we had democratic institutions functioning at the grassroots. But long years of colonial rule wiped them out. On 15th August 1947, the nation woke up to a new dawn. We not only won freedom from foreign rule but also the freedom to rewrite our destiny," she said.

Underlining that the Constitution is the country's guiding document, Murmu said its Preamble contains the ideals of the freedom struggle.

"Let us move forward with the spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realise the dreams of our nation-builders," she said.

Noting that the nation has been taking "great strides" on all fronts, she said, "India's economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others".

Murmu said the world economy is passing through a delicate stage, as the pandemic has been followed by international events that have added to the air of uncertainty.

"Yet, the government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well. India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. Our 'annadata' farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation feels indebted to them," she said.