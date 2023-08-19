Power giant National Thermal Power Corporation has started a trial run of a hydrogen bus in Leh. Towards achieving carbon-neutral Ladakh, NTPC is setting up a hydrogen fuelling station, solar plant and providing five fuel cell buses for operation on intracity routes of Leh.

The first hydrogen bus reached Leh on August 17 as part of a three-month-long process of field trials, roadworthiness tests and other statutory procedures.

The hydrogen fuel cell buses are designed for operation in sub-zero temperatures in rarefied atmospheres, typical to such altitude locations, which is a unique feature of this project.

The first-of-its-kind Green Hydrogen Mobility Project at 11,562 feet is co-located with a dedicated solar plant of 1.7 MW for providing renewable power.

In August 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and private firm KPIT Limited in Pune.

Advantages of hydrogen fuel cell:

• The fuel cell utilises hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus, whose only effluent is water, thereby making it possibly the most environment-friendly mode of transportation.

• For comparison, a single diesel bus plying on long distance routes typically emits 100 tonnes of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India.

• The high efficiency of fuel cell vehicles and the high energy density of hydrogen ensures that the operational costs in rupees per kilometre for fuel cell trucks and buses are lower than diesel powered vehicles and this can bring freight revolution in India.

• Moreover, fuel cell vehicles also give zero greenhouse gas emissions.

• About 12-14 per cent of CO2 emissions come from diesel powered heavy vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide excellent means to eliminate on-road emissions in this sector.

NTPC

• NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, was established in 1975.

• It is India’s largest power utility with an installed capacity of 73,024 MW (including JVs). It has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects.

• NTPC has set a target to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

• From fossil fuels it has forayed into generating electricity via hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources.

• NTPC is India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

• To strengthen its core business, the corporation has diversified into the fields of consultancy, power trading, training of power professionals, rural electrification, ash utilisation and coal mining as well.

• NTPC became a Maharatna company in May 2010.