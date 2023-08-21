Delhi govt officer, wife arrested in minor girl rape case

New Delhi: Police on Monday arrested the 51-year-ol man and his wife for the rape of a minor girl.

Premoday Khakha (51), the deputy director in the Woman and Child Development department of the Delhi government has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the bureaucrat and his 50-year-old wife Rani were arrested in connection with the incident.

Khakha is accused of raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had earlier said.

When the minor allegedly became pregnant, she informed the wife of the accused who asked her son to get medicines for pregnancy termination and gave them to the girl.

The survivor was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)