Mizoram becomes first state to launch ABDM microsite

The National Health Authority (NHA) had announced 100 microsites project for accelerated adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) across the country.

Mizoram became the first state in India to operationalise an ABDM microsite in its capital city Aizawl.

Besides Mizoram, other states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also made significant progress regarding implementation of ABDM microsites. More such microsites are expected to be operational soon.

What is the purpose of ABDM microsites?

• The concept of microsites was envisaged to provide a strong impetus to healthcare digitisation efforts across the country.

• NHA had previously overseen microsites pilots in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat. The learnings and experiences from these pilots have been incorporated in the overall structure of 100 microsites project under ABDM.

• The ABDM microsites are defined geographical regions where focused outreach efforts would be made to onboard small and medium scale private healthcare providers.

• Under this, all healthcare facilities including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region shall be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services to the patients.

• These microsites would be majorly implemented by State Mission Directors of ABDM while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by NHA.

• An interfacing agency under this programme will have an on-ground team to reach out to the healthcare providers in the area.

• This team will spread awareness about the benefits of ABDM and will help the service providers to join the core registries under ABDM besides promoting the use of ABDM enable digital solutions for regular clinical documentation.

• Patients will be able to link the health records generated at these facilities with their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and will be able to view and share these records using any ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record (PHR) application on their phones.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

• In September 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

• It was originally called the National Digital Health Mission and launched on August 15, 2020 as a pilot in six Union Territories.

• Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is creating a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

• Citizens will only be a click away from accessing health care facilities.

• Under the mission, citizens will get a digital health ID.

• Health is a state subject, but the National Health Mission will work closely with the states on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

• The digital health ecosystem created by Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission supports continuity of care across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in a seamless manner.

• It aids availability of health care services particularly in remote and rural areas through technology interventions like telemedicine.

• Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a user can voluntarily generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number. ABHA is a 14-digit unique ID in the digital healthcare ecosystem.

• The ABHA number can be used to link the user’s medical records, including doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital records, etc. It can also link all health care benefits ranging from public health programmes to insurance schemes to unique ABHA number.

• Over 25 crore health records of individuals have been linked digitally to ABHA under ABDM. These records can be easily accessed and managed by people using any of the ABDM-enabled health applications.

• The digitally available health records will enable ABHA holders in availing paper-less health services across the ABDM network.