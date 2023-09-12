Union Minister Gadkari proposes additional 10% GST on diesel vehicles and gensets

New Delhi: In order to cut down on air pollution a "pollution tax" will be sought in the form of additional GST of 10 per cent on diesel vehicles and gensets, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 63rd Annual SIAM convention here, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said the rising level of pollution is a health hazard for citizens.

"I am going to handover a letter to the Finance Minister this evening stating that an additional 10 per cent GST be put on diesel-powered vehicles," Gadkari said.

Most of the commercial vehicles in the country currently run on diesel.

In the passenger vehicle segment, various carmakers including Maruti Suzuki India and Honda have already stopped manufacturing diesel cars.