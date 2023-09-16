Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Uri

Uri: A terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, the encounter which broke out in Baramulla's Uri on Saturday morning is continuing.



Kashmir Zone police officially confirmed the death of the terrorist in its post on social media platform X.

“ One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” wrote Kashmir Zone police.

This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.

Security forces fired mortar shells towards the forest area on the mountainous terrain. Drones were pressed into service for aerial surveillance.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)