Rajya Sabha clears historic women's reservation bill

New Delhi: Scripting history, Rajya Sabha has passed the women's reservation bill as 215 members in the house voted in favour of it. With this, the country is all set to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed the bill with the support of the opposition.



During the discussion in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

“All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message,” he said.

The bill was passed as per the provisions of Article 368 (2) of the Constitution relating to the passage of constitutional amendment bills which requires support of the majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

A few amendments moved by the government relating to the numbering of the Constitution amendment bill were also cleared by the House. The legislation is called the Constitution (106th Amendment) Bill, officials said.

The bill was brought in 2008 during the coalition government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and passed by the Rajya Sabha, where it was introduced, in 2010. However, the bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha due to political differences. It subsequently lapsed with dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

At present, there are 82 women members in Lok Sabha, out of the total strength of 543.

(With agency inputs)